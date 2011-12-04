版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2011年 12月 5日 星期一 05:39 BJT

Alpine skiing-Men's World Cup standings

Dec 4 Men's World Cup standings after a giant
slalom race in Beaver Creek, Colorado on Sunday.  	
    Giant slalom standings                       
 1.  Ted Ligety (U.S.)              180 points  
 2.  Marcel Hirscher (Austria)      140  
 3.  Alexis Pinturault (France)     109  
 4.  Philipp Schoerghofer (Austria)  96   
 5.  Carlo Janka (Switzerland)       82   
 6.  Fritz Dopfer (Germany)          80   
 7.  Kjetil Jansrud (Norway)         76   
 8.  Thomas Fanara (France)          64   
 9.  Marcus Sandell (Finland)        60   
10.  Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway)     51   
11.  Cyprien Richard (France)        45   
11=. Ivica Kostelic (Croatia)        45   
13.  Steve Missillier (France)       40   
14.  Romed Baumann (Austria)         37   
15.  Davide Simoncelli (Italy)       30   
16.  Bode Miller (U.S.)              29   
17.  Hannes Reichelt (Austria)       27   
18.  Didier Cuche (Switzerland)      22   
19.  Leif Kristian Haugen (Norway)   20   
19=. Manfred Moelgg (Italy)          20   	
    Overall standings                        
 1.  Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway)    294 points   
 2.  Didier Cuche (Switzerland)     260  
 3.  Beat Feuz (Switzerland)        246  
 4.  Bode Miller (U.S.)             197  
 5.  Ted Ligety (U.S.)              189  
 6.  Hannes Reichelt (Austria)      182  
 7.  Klaus Kroell (Austria)         157  
 8.  Kjetil Jansrud (Norway)        145  
 9.  Marcel Hirscher (Austria)      140  
10.  Johan Clarey (France)          116  
11.  Sandro Viletta (Switzerland)   114  
12.  Alexis Pinturault (France)     113  
12=. Adrien Theaux (France)         113  
14.  Romed Baumann (Austria)        106  
15.  Carlo Janka (Switzerland)       96   
15=. Jan Hudec (Canada)              96   
15=. Philipp Schoerghofer (Austria)  96   
18.  Erik Guay (Canada)              90   
19.  Fritz Dopfer (Germany)          80   
20.  Joachim Puchner (Austria)       76  	
	
 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐