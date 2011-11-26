版本:
Alpine skiing-Men's World Cup standings

 Nov 26 Men's World Cup standings after a
downhill race in Lake Louise on Saturday  	
 Downhill standings 	
 1.  Didier Cuche (Switzerland)    100 points  
 2.  Beat Feuz (Switzerland)        80   
 3.  Hannes Reichelt (Austria)      60   
 4.  Romed Baumann (Austria)        50   
 5.  Klaus Kroell (Austria)         45   
 6.  Johan Clarey (France)          40   
 6=. Adrien Theaux (France)         40   
 8.  Joachim Puchner (Austria)      32   
 9.  Bode Miller (U.S.)             29   
10.  Georg Streitberger (Austria)   26   
11.  Kjetil Jansrud (Norway)        24   
12.  Jan Hudec (Canada)             22   
13.  Dominik Paris (Italy)          20   
14.  Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway)    18   
15.  Yannick Bertrand (France)      16   	
 	

 Overall standings	
 1.  Ted Ligety (U.S.)             100 points	
 1=. Didier Cuche (Switzerland)    100  
 3.  Alexis Pinturault (France)     80   
 3=. Beat Feuz (Switzerland)        80   
 5.  Romed Baumann (Austria)        74   
 6.  Hannes Reichelt (Austria)      71   
 7.  Philipp Schoerghofer (Austria) 60   
 8.  Bode Miller (U.S.)             58   
 9.  Carlo Janka (Switzerland)      53   
10.  Kjetil Jansrud (Norway)        50   
11.  Ivica Kostelic (Croatia)       45   
11=. Klaus Kroell (Austria)         45   
13.  Johan Clarey (France)          40   
13=. Marcel Hirscher (Austria)      40   
13=. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway)    40   
13=. Thomas Fanara (France)         40   
13=. Adrien Theaux (France)         40   
18.  Joachim Puchner (Austria)      32   
18=. Steve Missillier (France)      32   
20.  Georg Streitberger (Austria)   26 	
