Alpine skiing-Men's World Cup standings

Nov 27 Men's World Cup standings after a super-G
race in Canada on Sunday
Super-G standings
1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 100 points
2. Didier Cuche (Switzerland) 80
3. Adrien Theaux (France) 60
4. Jan Hudec (Canada) 50
5. Klaus Kroell (Austria) 45
6. Erik Guay (Canada) 40
7. Joachim Puchner (Austria) 36
8. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 32
9. Bode Miller (U.S.) 29
10. Johan Clarey (France) 26
Overall standings
1. Didier Cuche (Switzerland) 180 points
2. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 140
3. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 100
3= Adrien Theaux (France) 100
5. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 95
6. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 91
7. Klaus Kroell (Austria) 90
8. Bode Miller (U.S.) 87
9. Romed Baumann (Austria) 81
10. Alexis Pinturault (France) 80
