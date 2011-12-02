Alpine skiing-World Cup men's standings

Dec 2 Men's World Cup standings after
a downhill race in Beaver Creek, Colorado on Friday.
Downhill standings
1. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 160 points
2. Didier Cuche (Switzerland) 129
2=. Bode Miller (U.S.) 129
4. Klaus Kroell (Austria) 105
5. Johan Clarey (France) 90
6. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 86
7. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 63
8. Georg Streitberger (Austria) 58
9. Yannick Bertrand (France) 56
10. Romed Baumann (Austria) 50
11. Adrien Theaux (France) 40
11=. Joachim Puchner (Austria) 40
13. Jan Hudec (Canada) 37
14. Peter Fill (Italy) 36
15. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 30
16. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 29
17. Ambrosi Hoffmann (Switzerland) 25
17=. Guillermo Fayed (France) 25
19. Silvan Zurbriggen (Switzerland) 20
19=. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 20
19=. Dominik Paris (Italy) 20
Overall Standings
1. Didier Cuche (Switzerland) 209 points
2. Bode Miller (U.S.) 187
3. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 185
4. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 171
5. Klaus Kroell (Austria) 150
6. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 121
7. Johan Clarey (France) 116
8. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 109
9. Adrien Theaux (France) 100
10. Jan Hudec (Canada) 87
11. Romed Baumann (Austria) 81
12. Alexis Pinturault (France) 80
13. Joachim Puchner (Austria) 76
14. Philipp Schoerghofer (Austria) 60
15. Georg Streitberger (Austria) 58
16. Ivica Kostelic (Croatia) 57
17. Yannick Bertrand (France) 56
18. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 55
19. Erik Guay (Canada) 54
20. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 53
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)