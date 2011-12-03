版本:
Alpine skiing-Men's World Cup standings

Dec 3 Men's World Cup standings after a super-G
race in Colorado on Saturday  
    super-G standings	
 1.  Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway)  180 points 
 2.  Didier Cuche (Switzerland)   109  
 3.  Sandro Viletta (Switzerland) 108  
 4.  Erik Guay (Canada)            76   
 5.  Adrien Theaux (France)        73   
 6.  Beat Feuz (Switzerland)       71   
 7.  Hannes Reichelt (Austria)     69   
 8.  Jan Hudec (Canada)            59   
 9.  Klaus Kroell (Austria)        52   
10.  Robbie Dixon (Canada)         50 	
    	
    Overall standings	
 1.  Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway)  265 points
 2.  Didier Cuche (Switzerland)   238  
 3.  Beat Feuz (Switzerland)      231  
 4.  Bode Miller (U.S.)           197  
 5.  Hannes Reichelt (Austria)    166  
 6.  Klaus Kroell (Austria)       157  
 7.  Johan Clarey (France)        116  
 8.  Sandro Viletta (Switzerland) 114  
 9.  Adrien Theaux (France)       113  
10.  Ted Ligety (U.S.)            109 	
    - - - -	
    (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

