Alpine skiing-First podium for former bricklayer Thomsen

| KRASNAYA POLYANA, Russia
KRASNAYA POLYANA, Russia Feb 11 Former
bricklayer Benjamin Thomsen continued to build his reputation
with a surprise second at the men's World Cup downhill in Sochi
on Saturday.
Canada's Thomsen, who last year had to collect cans and
bottles for recycling to help pay for his training, finished
0.27 seconds behind Swiss winner Beat Feuz for his first major
podium place.
"It's a really unbelievable day for me," Thomsen told
Reuters at the ski resort Roza Khutor which will host the Alpine
events of the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
"Last night I was lying in bed and I knew I could do
something special. Then to come and actually do it, it's
unbelievable. I am on a cloud right now."
Thomsen was initially scheduled to compete on the lower
Nor-Am in Aspen, Colorado this weekend but after a fifth-place
finish at last week's World Cup downhill in the French town of
Chamonix, the Canadian coaches decided to give the 24-year-old
another chance with the big boys.
"I wasn't too nervous, I wanted to relax and do the best I
could," he said.
"Just before the start of the race I told myself to focus on
your skiing and show your passion.
"I was really bad on the top part, lost a lot of time there
but was able to steady myself and kept on going," added Thomsen
who with the help from residents of his home town of Invermere
in British Columbia, raised 45,000 dollars over the last few
years to pay for his training and travelling on the circuit.
While many of the top racers, like World Cup overall leader
Didier Cuche, American Bode Miller and fellow Canadian Erik
Guay, lost time on the bottom portion of the course, already
cited by some experts as one of the toughest on the men's
circuit, Thomsen gained more speed near the finish.
Thomsen was not considered for the Canadian Olympic team
when the 2010 Vancouver Games were held almost in his back yard.
"As for the Sochi Olympics, of course it would be nice to
come here again, but that's still a long time away from now," he
said.
