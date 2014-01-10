版本:
Ski jumping-Triple Olympic champion Morgernstern badly hurt

Jan 10 Three-times Austrian Olympic ski jump champion Thomas Morgenstern is in hospital with a serious head injury and lung damage after a fall in training, the International Ski Federation (FIS) said on Friday.

Morgenstern, 27, lost his balance in the air, turned over to the left and landed on his back and head, the FIS said on its website (www.fis-ski.com).

He briefly lost consciousness but was able to speak shortly afterward after the crash at the ski flying event in Bad Mitterndorf, Austria.

"Fortunately he was responsive, Thomas can move arms and legs. That's very important," team physician Herbert Leitner said. "He asked me what happened."

Morgernstern is now being treated in a hospital in Salzburg, the FIS said.

He will be in intensive care for the next 72 hours. (Reporting By Tony Goodson)
