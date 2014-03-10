Alpine skiing-Finland's Poutiainen to retire at end of season

HELSINKI, March 10 Tanja Poutiainen, Finland's only Olympic medallist in alpine skiing, is ending her career after this season, she said on Monday.

Lapland-born Poutiainen, 33, won silver in giant slalom at the 2006 Turin Olympics.

The Nordic country's most decorated alpine skier won the World Cup in giant slalom twice, first in 2005, when she also topped the slalom standings, and in 2009.

"I have dedicated my whole adult life to skiing," Poutiainen said in a statement.

"Continuing at the absolute elite level demands a lot, and I feel like as an athlete I have given everything I've got."

She said that she had made the decision before the Sochi Olympics - her fifth - where she finished 12th in slalom and 14th in giant slalom.

