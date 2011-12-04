版本:
UPDATE 1-Alpine skiing-Lake Louise women's super-G result

(Makes official)	
    Dec 4 Result of a women's super-G race from Lake
Louise, Alberta on Sunday.  	
 1.   Lindsey Vonn (U.S.)              1:20.21  
 2.   Anna Fenninger (Austria)         1:20.40  
 3.   Julia Mancuso (U.S.)             1:20.92  
 4.   Lara Gut (Switzerland)           1:21.05  
 5.   Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany)     1:21.10  
 6.   Johanna Schnarf (Italy)          1:21.41  
 7.   Jessica Lindell-Vikarby (Sweden) 1:21.42  
 8.   Elisabeth Goergl (Austria)       1:21.50  
 9.   Andrea Fischbacher (Austria)     1:21.59  
10.   Elena Fanchini (Italy)           1:21.71  
11.   Martina Schild (Switzerland)     1:21.72  
12.   Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein)   1:21.81  
13.   Kajsa Kling (Sweden)             1:21.93  
14.   Carolina Ruiz Castillo (Spain)   1:21.96  
15.   Marion Rolland (France)          1:22.00  
16.   Anja Paerson (Sweden)            1:22.08  
17.   Fabienne Suter (Switzerland)     1:22.12  
18.   Tina Maze (Slovenia)             1:22.17  
19.   Dominique Gisin (Switzerland)    1:22.22  
20.   Regina Mader (Austria)           1:22.29  
21.   Marion Pellissier (France)       1:22.32  
22.   Margret Altacher (Austria)       1:22.33  
23.   Daniela Merighetti (Italy)       1:22.42  
23=.  Verena Stuffer (Italy)           1:22.42  
25.   Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany)    1:22.43  
26.   Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada)    1:22.46  
27.   Lotte Smiseth Sejersted (Norway) 1:22.52  
28.   Marie Marchand-Arvier (France)   1:22.60  
29.   Veronique Hronek (Germany)       1:22.68  
29=.  Mirena Kueng (Switzerland)       1:22.68 
 	
	
 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)

