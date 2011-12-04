UPDATE 1-Alpine skiing-Lake Louise women's super-G result

(Makes official)
Dec 4 Result of a women's super-G race from Lake
Louise, Alberta on Sunday.
1. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 1:20.21
2. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 1:20.40
3. Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 1:20.92
4. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 1:21.05
5. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 1:21.10
6. Johanna Schnarf (Italy) 1:21.41
7. Jessica Lindell-Vikarby (Sweden) 1:21.42
8. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 1:21.50
9. Andrea Fischbacher (Austria) 1:21.59
10. Elena Fanchini (Italy) 1:21.71
11. Martina Schild (Switzerland) 1:21.72
12. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 1:21.81
13. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 1:21.93
14. Carolina Ruiz Castillo (Spain) 1:21.96
15. Marion Rolland (France) 1:22.00
16. Anja Paerson (Sweden) 1:22.08
17. Fabienne Suter (Switzerland) 1:22.12
18. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 1:22.17
19. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 1:22.22
20. Regina Mader (Austria) 1:22.29
21. Marion Pellissier (France) 1:22.32
22. Margret Altacher (Austria) 1:22.33
23. Daniela Merighetti (Italy) 1:22.42
23=. Verena Stuffer (Italy) 1:22.42
25. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 1:22.43
26. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 1:22.46
27. Lotte Smiseth Sejersted (Norway) 1:22.52
28. Marie Marchand-Arvier (France) 1:22.60
29. Veronique Hronek (Germany) 1:22.68
29=. Mirena Kueng (Switzerland) 1:22.68
