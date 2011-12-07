Alpine Skiing-Beaver Creek women's super G result

Dec 7 Result of a women's super G race in Beaver
Creek, Colorado, on Wednesday.
1. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 1:10.68
2. Fabienne Suter (Switzerland) 1:11.05
3. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 1:11.09
4. Martina Schild (Switzerland) 1:11.58
5. Andrea Fischbacher (Austria) 1:11.91
6. Fraenzi Aufdenblatten (Switzerland) 1:11.92
7. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 1:11.93
8. Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 1:12.16
9. Jessica Lindell-Vikarby (Sweden) 1:12.32
10. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 1:12.34
11. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 1:12.36
11=. Leanne Smith (U.S.) 1:12.36
13. Johanna Schnarf (Italy) 1:12.40
14. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 1:12.59
15. Daniela Merighetti (Italy) 1:12.60
16. Verena Stuffer (Italy) 1:12.62
16=. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 1:12.62
18. Elena Curtoni (Italy) 1:12.66
19. Lotte Smiseth Sejersted (Norway) 1:12.72
20. Francesca Marsaglia (Italy) 1:12.79
21. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 1:12.97
22. Stefanie Koehle (Austria) 1:13.04
23. Veronique Hronek (Germany) 1:13.09
24. Margret Altacher (Austria) 1:13.10
25. Marie Marchand-Arvier (France) 1:13.18
26. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 1:13.43
27. Marion Rolland (France) 1:13.46
28. Stefanie Moser (Austria) 1:13.47
29. Lucia Recchia (Italy) 1:13.66
30. Stacey Cook (U.S.) 1:13.68
