Alpine Skiing-Beaver Creek women's super G result

Dec 7 Result of a women's super G race in Beaver
Creek, Colorado, on Wednesday.  
1.    Lindsey Vonn (U.S.)                 1:10.68  
2.    Fabienne Suter (Switzerland)        1:11.05  
3.    Anna Fenninger (Austria)            1:11.09  
4.    Martina Schild (Switzerland)        1:11.58  
5.    Andrea Fischbacher (Austria)        1:11.91  
6.    Fraenzi Aufdenblatten (Switzerland) 1:11.92  
7.    Dominique Gisin (Switzerland)       1:11.93  
8.    Julia Mancuso (U.S.)                1:12.16  
9.    Jessica Lindell-Vikarby (Sweden)    1:12.32  
10.   Elisabeth Goergl (Austria)          1:12.34  
11.   Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein)      1:12.36  
11=.  Leanne Smith (U.S.)                 1:12.36  
13.   Johanna Schnarf (Italy)             1:12.40  
14.   Tina Maze (Slovenia)                1:12.59  
15.   Daniela Merighetti (Italy)          1:12.60  
16.   Verena Stuffer (Italy)              1:12.62  
16=.  Nicole Hosp (Austria)               1:12.62  
18.   Elena Curtoni (Italy)               1:12.66  
19.   Lotte Smiseth Sejersted (Norway)    1:12.72  
20.   Francesca Marsaglia (Italy)         1:12.79  
21.   Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany)        1:12.97  
22.   Stefanie Koehle (Austria)           1:13.04  
23.   Veronique Hronek (Germany)          1:13.09  
24.   Margret Altacher (Austria)          1:13.10  
25.   Marie Marchand-Arvier (France)      1:13.18  
26.   Kajsa Kling (Sweden)                1:13.43  
27.   Marion Rolland (France)             1:13.46  
28.   Stefanie Moser (Austria)            1:13.47  
29.   Lucia Recchia (Italy)               1:13.66  
30.   Stacey Cook (U.S.)                  1:13.68 
 
 	
	
