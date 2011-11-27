Alpine skiing-Aspen women's slalom result

Nov 27 Result of a women's World Cup slalom race
in Aspen, Colorado on Sunday
Run 1 Run 2 Overall
1. Marlies Schild (Austria) 51.24 52.48 1:43.72
2. Maria Pietilae-Holmner (Sweden) 52.07 52.84 1:44.91
3. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 52.27 53.41 1:45.68
4. Tanja Poutiainen (Finland) 52.02 53.76 1:45.78
5. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 52.60 53.70 1:46.30
6. Veronika Zuzulova (Slovakia) 53.04 53.33 1:46.37
7. Manuela Moelgg (Italy) 53.81 52.78 1:46.59
8. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 53.81 53.22 1:47.03
9. Michaela Kirchgasser (Austria) 54.38 52.86 1:47.24
10. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 53.61 53.74 1:47.35
11. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 53.57 53.89 1:47.46
12. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 53.40 54.16 1:47.56
13. Sarka Zahrobska (Czech Republic) 54.13 53.52 1:47.65
13. Fanny Chmelar (Germany) 54.12 53.53 1:47.65
15. Anne-Sophie Barthet (France) 54.69 52.97 1:47.66
