Alpine skiing-Aspen women's slalom result

 Nov 27 Result of a women's World Cup slalom race
in Aspen, Colorado on Sunday	
                                  Run 1 Run 2 Overall  
 1. Marlies Schild (Austria)         51.24 52.48 1:43.72  
 2. Maria Pietilae-Holmner (Sweden)  52.07 52.84 1:44.91  
 3. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany)     52.27 53.41 1:45.68  
 4. Tanja Poutiainen (Finland)       52.02 53.76 1:45.78  
 5. Kathrin Zettel (Austria)         52.60 53.70 1:46.30  
 6. Veronika Zuzulova (Slovakia)     53.04 53.33 1:46.37  
 7. Manuela Moelgg (Italy)           53.81 52.78 1:46.59  
 8. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.)          53.81 53.22 1:47.03  
 9. Michaela Kirchgasser (Austria)   54.38 52.86 1:47.24  
10. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden)        53.61 53.74 1:47.35  
11. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada)    53.57 53.89 1:47.46  
12. Tina Maze (Slovenia)             53.40 54.16 1:47.56  
13. Sarka Zahrobska (Czech Republic) 54.13 53.52 1:47.65  
13. Fanny Chmelar (Germany)          54.12 53.53 1:47.65  
15. Anne-Sophie Barthet (France)     54.69 52.97 1:47.66 	
