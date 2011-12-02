版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2011年 12月 3日 星期六 05:39 BJT

UPDATE 1-Alpine skiing-Lake Louise women's downhill result

(Makes official)	
    Dec 2 Result of a women's World Cup downhill in
Lake Louise, Alberta on Friday.  
 1.   Lindsey Vonn (U.S.)                         1:53.19  
 2.   Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein)              1:55.14  
 3.   Dominique Gisin (Switzerland)               1:55.25  
 4.   Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany)               1:55.29  
 5.   Mariella Voglreiter (Austria)               1:55.55  
 6.   Lucia Recchia (Italy)                       1:55.57  
 6=.  Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia)                      1:55.57  
 8.   Alice McKennis (U.S.)                       1:55.60  
 9.   Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany)                1:55.66  
10.   Fraenzi Aufdenblatten (Switzerland)         1:55.72  
11.   Lara Gut (Switzerland)                      1:55.76  
12.   Verena Stuffer (Italy)                      1:55.79  
13.   Andrea Fischbacher (Austria)                1:55.81  
14.   Fabienne Suter (Switzerland)                1:55.82  
15.   Daniela Merighetti (Italy)                  1:55.86  
16.   Julia Mancuso (U.S.)                        1:55.91  
17.   Anja Paerson (Sweden)                       1:55.93  
18.   Stacey Cook (U.S.)                          1:56.00  
18=.  Elena Fanchini (Italy)                      1:56.00  
20.   Marion Rolland (France)                     1:56.04  
20=.  Anna Fenninger (Austria)                    1:56.04  
20=.  Elisabeth Goergl (Austria)                  1:56.04  
23.   Marianne Kaufmann-Abderhalden (Switzerland) 1:56.06  
24.   Marie Marchand-Arvier (France)              1:56.13  
25.   Marion Pellissier (France)                  1:56.26  
25=.  Marine Gauthier (France)                    1:56.26  
27.   Stefanie Moser (Austria)                    1:56.32  
28.   Aurelie Revillet (France)                   1:56.38  
29.   Leanne Smith (U.S.)                         1:56.54  
29=.  Nicole Hosp (Austria)                       1:56.54 	
	
 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐