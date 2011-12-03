版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2011年 12月 4日 星期日 06:05 BJT

Alpine skiing-Lake Louise women's downhill result

Dec 3 Result of a women's World Cup downhill
race in Lake Louise, Alberta on Saturday  
 1.  Lindsey Vonn (U.S.)          1 min 51.35 secs 
 2.  Marie Marchand-Arvier (France)   1:53.03  
 3.  Elisabeth Goergl (Austria)       1:53.26  
 4.  Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany)    1:53.27  
 5.  Dominique Gisin (Switzerland)    1:53.31  
 6.  Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany)     1:53.43  
 7.  Elena Fanchini (Italy)           1:53.45  
 8.  Lara Gut (Switzerland)           1:53.49  
 9.  Stacey Cook (U.S.)               1:53.53  
10.  Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein)   1:53.59  	
    (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐