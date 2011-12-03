Alpine skiing-Lake Louise women's downhill result

Dec 3 Result of a women's World Cup downhill
race in Lake Louise, Alberta on Saturday
1. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 1 min 51.35 secs
2. Marie Marchand-Arvier (France) 1:53.03
3. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 1:53.26
4. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 1:53.27
5. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 1:53.31
6. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 1:53.43
7. Elena Fanchini (Italy) 1:53.45
8. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 1:53.49
9. Stacey Cook (U.S.) 1:53.53
10. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 1:53.59
