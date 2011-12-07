版本:
Alpine Skiing-Women's World Cup women's standings

Dec 7 Women's World Cup standings after a super-G
race in Beaver Creek, Colorado, on Wednesday. 	
     Super G standings                           
1.   Lindsey Vonn (U.S.)                 200  
2.   Anna Fenninger (Austria)            140  
3.   Fabienne Suter (Switzerland)        94   
4.   Julia Mancuso (U.S.)                92   
5.   Andrea Fischbacher (Austria)        74   
5=.  Martina Schild (Switzerland)        74   
7.   Jessica Lindell-Vikarby (Sweden)    65   
8.   Johanna Schnarf (Italy)             60   
9.   Elisabeth Goergl (Austria)          58   
10.  Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany)        55   
11.  Lara Gut (Switzerland)              50   
12.  Dominique Gisin (Switzerland)       48   
13.  Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein)      46   
14.  Fraenzi Aufdenblatten (Switzerland) 40   
15.  Tina Maze (Slovenia)                31   
16.  Elena Fanchini (Italy)              26   
17.  Kajsa Kling (Sweden)                25   
18.  Leanne Smith (U.S.)                 24   
18=. Daniela Merighetti (Italy)          24   
20.  Verena Stuffer (Italy)              23	
       
    Overall standings                           
1.  Lindsey Vonn (U.S.)                  522  
2.  Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany)        286  
3.  Elisabeth Goergl (Austria)           269  
4.  Anna Fenninger (Austria)             263  
5.  Julia Mancuso (U.S.)                 201  
6.  Dominique Gisin (Switzerland)        195  
7.  Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany)         191  
8.  Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein)       174  
9.  Lara Gut (Switzerland)               167  
10. Fabienne Suter (Switzerland)         147  
11. Maria Pietilae-Holmner (Sweden)      125  
12. Marlies Schild (Austria)             124  
13. Jessica Lindell-Vikarby (Sweden)     123  
14. Andrea Fischbacher (Austria)         113  
15. Tina Maze (Slovenia)                 107  
16. Marie Marchand-Arvier (France)        96   
17. Kathrin Zettel (Austria)              91   
18. Elena Fanchini (Italy)                75   
19. Martina Schild (Switzerland)          74   
20. Tanja Poutiainen (Finland)            70	
	
