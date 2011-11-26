版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2011年 11月 27日 星期日 07:05 BJT

Alpine skiing-Women's World Cup standings

 Nov 26 Women's World Cup standings after a giant
slalom race in Aspen on Saturday	
 	

 Giant slalom standings	
 1.  Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany)   180 points  
 2.  Elisabeth Goergl (Austria)      140  
 3.  Lindsey Vonn (U.S.)             122  
 4.  Anna Fenninger (Austria)         90   
 5.  Julia Mancuso (U.S.)             86   
 6.  Lara Gut (Switzerland)           61   
 7.  Jessica Lindell-Vikarby (Sweden) 58   
 8.  Lena Duerr (Germany)             52   
 9.  Tessa Worley (France)            50   
10.  Taina Barioz (France)            47   
 	

 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

