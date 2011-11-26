Alpine skiing-Women's World Cup standings

Nov 26 Women's World Cup standings after a giant
slalom race in Aspen on Saturday
Giant slalom standings
Overall standings
1. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 180 points
2. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 140
3. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 122
4. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 90
5. Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 86
6. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 61
7. Jessica Lindell-Vikarby (Sweden) 58
8. Lena Duerr (Germany) 52
9. Tessa Worley (France) 50
10. Taina Barioz (France) 47
