奥运新闻 | 2011年 12月 4日 星期日 06:20 BJT

Alpine skiing-Women's World Cup standings

Dec 3 Women's World Cup standings after a
downhill race in Canada on Saturday 	
     
 Downhill standings 	
 1.  Lindsey Vonn (U.S.)                 200 points 
 2.  Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein)      106  
 3.  Dominique Gisin (Switzerland)       105  
 4.  Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany)       100  
 5.  Marie Marchand-Arvier (France)       87   
 6.  Elisabeth Goergl (Austria)           71   
 7.  Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany)         69   
 8.  Lara Gut (Switzerland)               56   
 9.  Elena Fanchini (Italy)               49   
10.  Lucia Recchia (Italy)                48 	
    	
    Overall standings	
 1. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.)              322 points 
 2. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany)    280  
 3. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria)       211  
 4. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland)    147  
 5. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany)     136  
 6. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein)   128  
 7. Maria Pietilae-Holmner (Sweden)  125  
 8. Marlies Schild (Austria)         124  
 9. Anna Fenninger (Austria)         123  
10. Lara Gut (Switzerland)           117  
    (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

