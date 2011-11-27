版本:
Alpine skiing-Lake Louise men's super-G result

 NOV 27 -    Nov 27 Result of a men's
World Cup super-G race in Lake Louise, Canada on Sunday  
 1.  Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway)    1 min 23.47 secs
 2.  Didier Cuche (Switzerland)         1:23.70  
 3.  Adrien Theaux (France)             1:24.11  
 4.  Klaus Kroell (Austria)             1:24.22  
 5.  Erik Guay (Canada)                 1:24.29  
 6.  Joachim Puchner (Austria)          1:24.43  
 7.  Bode Miller (U.S.)                 1:24.84  
 8.  Hannes Reichelt (Austria)          1:24.94  
 9.  Peter Fill (Italy)                 1:25.26  
10.  Benjamin Raich (Austria)           1:25.38  
11.  Tommy Ford (U.S.)                  1:25.39  
12.  Sandro Viletta (Switzerland)       1:25.43  
13.  Romed Baumann (Austria)            1:25.44  
14.  Patrick Kueng (Switzerland)        1:25.47  
15.  Silvan Zurbriggen (Switzerland)    1:25.55  
