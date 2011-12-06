版本:
REFILE-Alpine Skiing-World Cup men's standings

Dec 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's 
on Tuesday	
    Giant Slalom	
    Points                         
1.  Ted Ligety (U.S.)              280  
2.  Marcel Hirscher (Austria)      220  
3.  Alexis Pinturault (France)     159  
4.  Kjetil Jansrud (Norway)        136  
5.  Philipp Schoerghofer (Austria) 122  
6.  Fritz Dopfer (Germany)         116  
7.  Carlo Janka (Switzerland)      100  
8.  Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway)    91   
9.  Marcus Sandell (Finland)       82   
10. Cyprien Richard (France)       77   
11. Hannes Reichelt (Austria)      72   
12. Thomas Fanara (France)         69   
13. Davide Simoncelli (Italy)      59   
14. Ivica Kostelic (Croatia)       58   
15. Romed Baumann (Austria)        52   
16. Steve Missillier (France)      40   
17. Jean-Philippe Roy (Canada)     39   
18. Bode Miller (U.S.)             31   
19. Didier Cuche (Switzerland)     30   
20. Beat Feuz (Switzerland)        29   
Overall 
Points                         
1.   Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway)    334  
2.   Ted Ligety (U.S.)              289  
3.   Didier Cuche (Switzerland)     268  
4.   Beat Feuz (Switzerland)        260  
5.   Hannes Reichelt (Austria)      227  
6.   Marcel Hirscher (Austria)      220  
7.   Kjetil Jansrud (Norway)        205  
8.   Bode Miller (U.S.)             199  
9.   Alexis Pinturault (France)     163  
10.  Klaus Kroell (Austria)         157  
11.  Philipp Schoerghofer (Austria) 122  
12.  Romed Baumann (Austria)        121  
13.  Fritz Dopfer (Germany)         116  
13=. Johan Clarey (France)          116  
15.  Carlo Janka (Switzerland)      114  
15=. Sandro Viletta (Switzerland)   114  
17.  Adrien Theaux (France)         113  
18.  Jan Hudec (Canada)             96   
19.  Erik Guay (Canada)             90   
20.  Marcus Sandell (Finland)       82

