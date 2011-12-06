REFILE-Alpine Skiing-World Cup men's standings

(Realigns columns)
Dec 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's
on Tuesday
Giant Slalom
Points
1. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 280
2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 220
3. Alexis Pinturault (France) 159
4. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 136
5. Philipp Schoerghofer (Austria) 122
6. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 116
7. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 100
8. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 91
9. Marcus Sandell (Finland) 82
10. Cyprien Richard (France) 77
11. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 72
12. Thomas Fanara (France) 69
13. Davide Simoncelli (Italy) 59
14. Ivica Kostelic (Croatia) 58
15. Romed Baumann (Austria) 52
16. Steve Missillier (France) 40
17. Jean-Philippe Roy (Canada) 39
18. Bode Miller (U.S.) 31
19. Didier Cuche (Switzerland) 30
20. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 29
Overall
Points
1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 334
2. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 289
3. Didier Cuche (Switzerland) 268
4. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 260
5. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 227
6. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 220
7. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 205
8. Bode Miller (U.S.) 199
9. Alexis Pinturault (France) 163
10. Klaus Kroell (Austria) 157
11. Philipp Schoerghofer (Austria) 122
12. Romed Baumann (Austria) 121
13. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 116
13=. Johan Clarey (France) 116
15. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 114
15=. Sandro Viletta (Switzerland) 114
17. Adrien Theaux (France) 113
18. Jan Hudec (Canada) 96
19. Erik Guay (Canada) 90
20. Marcus Sandell (Finland) 82