Alpine skiing-Picabo Street charged with assaulting father-report

Jan 13 U.S. Olympic gold medallist skier Picabo Street was charged with assault and domestic violence after an alleged altercation with her father, The Salt Lake Tribune reported on Wednesday.

Street, whose natural talent and easygoing charm made her one of the most popular figures of her sport in the 1990s, told police that during a fight last month she pushed her father down the stairs and locked him in the basement, the report said.

According to the report, the 44-year-old former Olympian's three children witnessed the incident.

Street, who was arrested at her home in Utah following the altercation involving her 76-year-old father, has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is expected in court on Feb. 16 for a pretrial hearing, according to the report.

Street's skiing resume includes a Super-G gold medal from the 1998 Winter Olympics, silver in the downhill at the 1994 Games and a pair of World Cup downhill titles. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue)