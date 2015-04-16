版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 16日 星期四 23:50 BJT

MOVES-Alpinvest Partners names Noah Keys as a principal

April 16 Investment manager Alpinvest Partners, part of Carlyle Group LP, named Noah Keys as a principal.

Keys will focus primarily on secondaries and co-investments in the energy, infrastructure and natural resources sectors from the firm's New York office.

Previously, Keys was an executive director in UBS Investment Bank's global energy group. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐