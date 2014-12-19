版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 12月 19日 星期五 14:29 BJT

BRIEF-Alpiq Holding sells further CHF 288 mln of Swissgrid participation

Dec 19 Alpiq Holding AG :

* Sells further 288 million Swiss francs of Swissgrid participation Source text - bit.ly/1JdqTXW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
