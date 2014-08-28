版本:
中国
2014年 8月 28日

BRIEF-Alpiq Holding reports H1 net revenue of CHF 4,070 million

Aug 28 Alpiq Holding AG : * Says H1 net revenue of CHF 4,070 million and EBITDA of CHF 285 million * Says H1 EBIT amounted to CHF 162 million (previous year: CHF 257 million * Says H1 net income totalled CHF 21 million (previous year: CHF 115 million) * Says for FY 2014 expects 30 to 40 percent less EBITDA in 2014 as compared to

the previous year due to lower wholesale prices * Source text for Eikon [bit.ly/1tF9nV5] * Further company coverage
