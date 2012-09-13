Al Qaeda leader urges support for ousting Syria's Assad

DUBAI, Sept 13 Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri
has called on all Muslims to back the rebels in Syria, saying
the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad would bring them
closer to the ultimate goal of defeating Israel, according to an
audio recording posted on the Internet on Thursday.
Speaking on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, Zawahri
criticised Muslim governments in the Middle East and in Asia for
failing to pursue the cause of political Islam. He chastised the
new leadership in Egypt in particular for sticking to its 1979
peace treaty with Israel and Pakistan, which he described as a
"government for sale and an army for rent".
The 2011 Arab Spring revolutions have redrawn the political
landscape in the Middle East, bringing in Islamist governments
in Tunisia and Egypt and increasing the influence of Islamist
political groups throughout the region, which Western
governments have watched with concern.
Zawahri said the United States was propping up Assad because
it feared the rise of another Islamist regime to threaten its
ally Israel.
"Supporting jihad in Syria to establish a Muslim state is a
basic step towards Jerusalem, and thus America is giving the
secular Baathist regime one chance after another for fear that a
government is established in Syria that would threaten Israel,"
he said.
More than 20,000 people have been killed in the 18-month
uprising against Assad, who claims that his government is
battling militants who want to set up an Islamist state. The
protest started as a pro-democracy protest movement but has
since turned into an armed conflict with sectarian aspects.
Zawahri, who took over as Al Qaeda chief after Osama bin
Laden was killed last year, said "the Islamic nation" needed to
focus on the goal of helping to "liberate Palestine" - a
reference to Israel and the occupied territories where there are
zones of Palestinian self-rule.
He said governments should annul peace treaties with Israel,
criticised Turkey, Iran and Arab governments in the Gulf, and
ridiculed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for seeking peace
with the Jewish state.
He singled out Egypt, saying the Muslim Brotherhood-led
government was serving Israel by guarding its borders according
to the terms of the Camp David peace treaty.
"I appeal to the honourable members of the Egyptian army,
and there are many of them, not to be guards for the borders of
Israel, and not to defend its borders or participate in
besieging our people in Gaza," he said.
Egypt has launched a campaign against Islamist militants in
Sinai after an attack that killed at least 16 soldiers last
month.
Yemeni demonstrators stormed the U.S. embassy in Sanaa on
Thursday in protest at a film circulated on the Internet they
considered blasphemous to Islam. The U.S. ambassador to Libya
and three other staff were killed in an attack on the U.S.
consulate overnight on Tuesday and protests also took place
outside the embassy in Cairo.
Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi was in Brussels on Thursday
on his first visit to Europe since he won an election in June,
and condemned the violence.