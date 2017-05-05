ALS treatment gets U.S. FDA approval

May 5 The Food and Drug Administration on Friday
cleared a treatment for fatal neurological disorder amyotrophic
lateral sclerosis (ALS), marking the first such U.S. regulatory
approval in more than two decades.
The drug, known chemically as edaravone, is already sold by
Japanese pharmaceutical company Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp
(MTPC) in Japan and South Korea.
In the United States, the only other approved ALS medicine,
generic riluzole, modestly slows the progression of the disease
in some people.
After six months of treatment with edaravone on top of
standard-of-care, data showed the intravenous drug reduced the
rate of functional decline in patients by about a third, Dr Jean
Hubble, VP of medical affairs, at MTPC's U.S. unit MT Pharma
America (MTPA), said.
ALS, whose cause is largely unknown, garnered international
attention when New York Yankees player Lou Gehrig abruptly
retired from baseball in 1939, after being diagnosed with the
disease.
In 2014, ALS returned to the spotlight with the "Ice Bucket
Challenge," which involved people pouring ice-cold water over
their heads, posting a video on social media, and donating funds
for research on the condition, whose sufferers include British
physicist Stephen Hawking.
The rare progressive condition attacks nerve cells located
in the brain and spinal cord responsible for controlling
voluntary muscles.
Eventually, the brain's ability to start and control
voluntary movement is lost, and the patient succumbs to the
disease - usually three to five years from the onset of
symptoms.
The FDA was expected to make its decision on edaravone by
June 16. To be sold under the brand name Radicava, the drug
should be available in the United States by August, MTPA Chief
Commercial Officer Tom Larson said.
He declined to disclose edaravone sales data from Japan and
South Korea in an interview with Reuters in anticipation of the
FDA announcement.
Another promising drug for ALS is being developed by French
drugmaker AB Science SA, which in March reported
positive late-stage data on its drug, masitinib. The drug is now
under European review.
More than 6,000 people in the United States are diagnosed
with ALS each year, according to the ALS Association.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto)