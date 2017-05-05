UPDATE 1-FDA approves first ALS treatment in more than two decades

(Adds drug pricing, details)
By Natalie Grover
May 5 The Food and Drug Administration on Friday
approved Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp's treatment for fatal
neurological disorder amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS),
marking the first such U.S. regulatory approval in more than two
decades.
The drug, known chemically as edaravone, has been sold by
Japan-based Mitsubishi Tanabe in Japan and South Korea since
2015.
In the United States, the only other approved ALS medicine,
generic riluzole, modestly slows the progression of the disease
in some people.
After six months of treatment with edaravone on top of
standard-of-care, data showed the intravenous drug reduced the
rate of functional decline in patients by about a third, Dr Jean
Hubble, VP of medical affairs, at Mitsubishi Tanabe's U.S. unit
MT Pharma America Inc (MTPA), said.
ALS, whose cause is largely unknown, garnered international
attention when New York Yankees player Lou Gehrig abruptly
retired from baseball in 1939, after being diagnosed with the
disease.
In 2014, ALS returned to the spotlight with the "Ice Bucket
Challenge," which involved people pouring ice-cold water over
their heads, posting a video on social media, and donating funds
for research on the condition, whose sufferers include British
physicist Stephen Hawking.
The rare progressive condition attacks nerve cells located
in the brain and spinal cord responsible for controlling
voluntary muscles.
Eventually, the brain's ability to start and control
voluntary movement is lost, and the patient succumbs to the
disease - usually three to five years from the onset of
symptoms.
The FDA was expected to make its decision on edaravone by
June 16. To be sold under the brand name Radicava, the drug
should be available in the United States by August, MTPA Chief
Commercial Officer Tom Larson said.
Radicava would cost $1,086 per infusion, Mitsubishi Tanabe
Pharma said on Friday.
If taken annually for 12 months or 13 cycles, according to
the dosing and administration per the label, the cost before
government discount would be $145,524, the company added.
Another promising drug for ALS is being developed by French
drugmaker AB Science SA, which in March reported
positive late-stage data on its drug, masitinib. The drug is now
under European review.
More than 6,000 people in the United States are diagnosed
with ALS each year, according to the ALS Association.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Additional reporting
by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay; Editing by Martina D'Couto)