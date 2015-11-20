Mexico's Alsea says fined $1 mln by competition watchdog

UPDATE 1-Union Pacific CEO: 'we are opposed to' major railroad mergers
DETROIT, Jan 19 The top executive at Union Pacific Corp said on Thursday that the No. 1 U.S. railroad remains opposed to mergers between major railroads in the United States.
MEXICO CITY Nov 20 Mexican restaurant operator Alsea said on Friday that the country's competition regulator had given it a 20.461 million peso ($1.24 million) fine for missing a clause from its location-rental agreements that would show they are non-exclusive.
The company, which operates franchises including Starbucks and Domino's Pizza, said it will take legal action to fight the fine. ($1 = 16.5410 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Bernard Orr)
DETROIT, Jan 19 The top executive at Union Pacific Corp said on Thursday that the No. 1 U.S. railroad remains opposed to mergers between major railroads in the United States.
SAO PAULO, Jan 19 Leading shareholders of Vale SA are close to endorsing a plan to turn the world's No. 1 iron ore producer into a company with dispersed share ownership within six years, two people familiar with the talks said.
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 U.S. regulators said on Thursday they found no evidence of any defects in Tesla electric cars after investigating the death of a man whose Model S collided with a truck while he was using its Autopilot system, the first fatality involving semi-autonomous driving software.