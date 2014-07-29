版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 29日 星期二 13:10 BJT

BRIEF-Also Holding H1 revenue of 3.279 billion euros, up 7.9 percent

July 29 Also Holding AG : * Says H1 revenue of 3.279 billion euros, up 7.9 percent * Says H1 EBT rose from 25.2 million euros year ago to 30.5 million euros * Says H1 net income of 16.3 million euros versus 21.0 million euros year ago

(+28.7 percent). * Sees FY 2014 net income of 50 million euros - 55 million euros * Source text - bit.ly/1rZXnvs * Further company coverage
