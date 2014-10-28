版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 10月 28日 星期二

BRIEF-ALSO Holding reports 9-month net sales up 9.9 pct to 5.02 bln euros

Oct 28 ALSO Holding AG :

* 9-Month net sales rose from 4.57 million euros to 5.02 million euros (+9.9 pct) and net profit from 25.7 million euros to 30.8 million euros (+19.8 pct)

* Reaffirms positive development

* Reaffirms its forecast for fiscal year 2014

* For FY expects a group net profit of 50 million euros to 55 million euros Source text - bit.ly/1tCqzw2 Further company coverage:
