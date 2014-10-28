BRIEF-ALSO Holding reports 9-month net sales up 9.9 pct to 5.02 bln euros

STOXX hits 20-month high, AMS and Dior soar as results, deals back to the fore - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
Oct 28 ALSO Holding AG :
* 9-Month net sales rose from 4.57 million euros to 5.02 million euros (+9.9 pct) and net profit from 25.7 million euros to 30.8 million euros (+19.8 pct)
* Reaffirms positive development
* Reaffirms its forecast for fiscal year 2014
* For FY expects a group net profit of 50 million euros to 55 million euros Source text - bit.ly/1tCqzw2 Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 25 Nestle plans to cut almost 300 jobs in Britain as it simplifies its operations and moves production of Blue Riband biscuits to Poland, becoming the latest food and drink maker to reduce its UK operations as the country prepares to leave the European Union.
DUBAI, April 25 Citigroup has obtained a licence to conduct capital markets business in Saudi Arabia, a move that will allow the U.S. bank to return to the kingdom to offer banking services after an absence of almost 13 years.