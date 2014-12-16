Bouygues-Alstom share deal faces legal action by shareholder group

PARIS Dec 16 A deal struck this year giving the
French government shareholder voting rights in power and railway
equipment group Alstom before it acquires the shares
themselves faces a legal challenge from a French shareholder
rights group.
The challenge is the latest chapter in the saga of U.S.
group General Electric's plan to buy Alstom's power
division for 12.4 billion euros ($15.50 billion).
The French state intervened in the sale earlier this year,
fearing the impact on jobs and engineering know-how. It forced
through modifications that were aimed at keeping some control
over Alstom's activities in France.
One of its actions was to agree to buy a 20 percent stake
in Alstom from another French firm, Bouygues, via a
complex process that gives it the voting rights first.
Colette Neuville, chairwoman of France's Association for the
defence of minority shareholder rights (ADAM), said on Tuesday
she had lodged a legal complaint with the Paris Commercial Court
in relation to the agreement with Bouygues.
She said that by giving the government the voting rights
before it pays for the stock, the deal is effectively a stock
lending scheme, and that on that basis she was challenging its
legality.
She said the government's interests were now the opposite of
those of a normal shareholder. "The state's interest is that the
stock should not rise, and even that it should fall," she said.
Earlier this year, Neuville and ADAM successfully lobbied
the French bourse regulator AMF to rule that Bouygues and the
government were acting "in concert" - thereby preventing the
government from being able to acquire Alstom stock on the open
market.
Bouygues currently owns 29 percent of Alstom, and under
French takeover rules, it and any parties acting with it would
need to launch a full offer for all of Alstom's stock should
that holding go above 30 percent.
The GE-Alstom deal is due to close in the middle of next
year.
($1 = 0.8003 euros)
(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and Andrew Callus; Editing by
Ingrid Melander)