版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 12日 星期四 02:43 BJT

State could buy Alstom shares from Bouygues in coming months

PARIS, March 11 A deal allowing the French state to buy up to 20 percent in engineering group Alstom from construction group Bouygues will become effective "in the coming months", Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

The sale will follow the acquisition by U.S. group General Electric of Alstom's power division for 12.4 billion euros, Macron told a French parliament hearing.

"I have confirmed that this agreement will become effective in the coming months once European competition authorities have granted General Electric the investment authorisaton," he said. (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Leigh Thomas)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐