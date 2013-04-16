Two Alstom execs charged in foreign bribery scheme

WASHINGTON, April 16 Two executives of the U.S.
arm of French power and transport engineering company Alstom
were charged for their roles in an alleged scheme to
pay bribes in Indonesia, U.S. authorities said on Tuesday.
Frederic Pierucci, who was vice president of global sales
for Alstom's U.S. subsidiary, was arrested on Sunday night at
John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. He was
charged in an indictment unsealed on Monday, the Justice
Department said.
The other, David Rothschild, a former vice president of
sales for the subsidiary, pleaded guilty in November to
conspiring to violate a U.S. law that bars bribes to officials
of foreign governments, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. The
charges and his plea were unsealed Tuesday, the agency said.
The pair and others are accused of bribing a member of
Indonesia's parliament and officials with a state-owned
electricity company there, Perusahaan Listrik Negara, in order
to secure a contract related to the Tarahan power project,
prosecutors said.
The executives concealed the bribes through two consultants,
the government said. Lawyers for both men could not be reached
for comment.
Prosecutors did not identify Alstom by name, but Pierucci is
identified on Alstom's website and the facts outlined in the
indictment match the company.
Alstom settled foreign corruption allegations brought by
Swiss prosecutors in 2011, and has been under investigation in
the United States.
Representatives of the company were not immediately
available for comment.