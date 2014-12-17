版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 17日 星期三

Alstom confirms U.S. bribery settlement nears

PARIS Dec 17 French power turbines and train-making group Alstom on Wednesday confirmed it was in talks with the U.S. Department of Justice in the wake of news this week it is close to settling a U.S. bribery case for $700 million.

