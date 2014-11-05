版本:
BRIEF-Rail-focused Alstom to keep "cautious" dividend policy -CEO

PARIS Nov 5 Alstom CEO Patrick Kron tells reporters on a call:

* Alstom, once refocused on transport, will maintain "cautious" dividend policy, details will come "in due time"

* Recurring level of restructuring charges for the transport arm will reach 30 million euros ($37.5 million) a year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 0.7995 euro) (Reporting by Natalie Huet)
