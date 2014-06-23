版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 23日 星期一 15:01 BJT

BRIEF-Alstom shares rise 2.4 pct after deal with GE

PARIS, June 23 Alstom SA : * Shares rise 2.4 percent after deal with General Electric
