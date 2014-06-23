BRIEF-Alstom shares rise 2.4 pct after deal with GE

BRIEF-Axalta posts Q1 earnings per share $0.26
* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd sees FY 2017 net sales growth of 1-3 pct as-reported
PARIS, June 23 Alstom SA : * Shares rise 2.4 percent after deal with General Electric
* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd sees FY 2017 net sales growth of 1-3 pct as-reported
DUBAI, April 26 Malaysia Airlines has offered to lease as many as 8 Airbus A330 jets from struggling Italian carrier Alitalia, its chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.
* Restaurant Brands International Inc reports first quarter 2017 results