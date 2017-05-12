版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五

Toronto transit agency buys 61 cars from Alstom, spurning Bombardier

MONTREAL May 12 Ontario transit agency Metrolinx said on Friday it is entering into an agreement to buy 61 light rail vehicles from French train maker Alstom, spurning its Canadian rival Bombardier Inc.

Metrolinx, which is in a dispute with Bombardier over delivery delays, said in a statement that the Alstom "order we are taking give us a safety net if it turns out Bombardier is unable" to fulfill its contract.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert)
