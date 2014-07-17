版本:
Ex-Alstom exec is fourth to plead guilty in foreign bribery scheme

WASHINGTON, July 17 A former vice president of Alstom SA's U.S. unit pleaded guilty on Thursday over his role in a scheme to bribe Indonesian government officials to win a $118 million power project there, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

William Pomponi, a former VP of sales for the French company's Connecticut-based power subsidiary, pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, it said.

Two other executives who worked at Alstom, and the company's partner on the Tarahan project in Indonesia, have already pleaded guilty in connection with the scheme. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Chris Reese)
