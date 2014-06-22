France secures option to buy Alstom stake from Bouygues

RPT-MEDIA LINK-Uber's CEO plays with fire -New York Times
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/23/technology/travis-kalanick-pushes-uber-and-himself-to-the-precipice.html?_r=1
PARIS, June 22 The French state has secured an option to buy 20 percent of Alstom from Bouygues , Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg said on Sunday, clearing the way for an agreed tie-up between Alstom and General Electric.
"We have a purchase option that enables us to buy when the price is as low as possible," Montebourg told France 2 television.
Bouygues will meanwhile lend the shares to the French state so that the government can exercise an immediate role as an Alstom shareholder, he added. (Reporting by Laurence Frost and Ingrid Melander; editing by Mark John)
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/23/technology/travis-kalanick-pushes-uber-and-himself-to-the-precipice.html?_r=1
RIYADH, April 23 Saudi Arabia reinstated financial allowances for civil servants and military personnel on Saturday after better-than-expected budget figures, ending unpopular cuts to a key perk triggered by low oil prices and cheering the stock market.
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.