UPDATE 1-Alstom says could return 3.5-4 bln euros to shareholders after GE deal

* Alstom could retain two-thirds of GE's funds
* Retained funds would be used to boost balance sheet
(Adds quote, detail, background)
PARIS Nov 12 French train maker Alstom
, which is selling most of its power equipment business
to General Electric, said on Wednesday it could return
3.5-4 billion euros to shareholders following the deal.
Additionally, two-thirds of the 12.35 billion euros ($15.35
billion) the company is to receive from GE could be used to help
boost the company's balance-sheet and trim debt, it said in a
statement.
The engineering group, which will refocus on its rail arm,
gave the detail of the cash handout ahead of a shareholder
meeting convened on Dec. 19 to approve the deal, which was
struck with GE in June.
"The board wishes to ensure a solid financial structure for
the group in order to address future operational needs and
support its development," the company said in the statement.
Alstom is best known for making France's high-speed TGV
trains but it also makes turbines for power plants. The group
has suffered from weak orders for power equipment since the 2008
economic crisis that hit its cash flow and credit ratings.
When it agreed this year to sell the struggling power
business to U.S.-based GE in order to focus on its
better-performing rail arm, the news sparked a two-month
tug-of-war with a French government worried of losing an
industry champion.
The state only gave its blessing to the deal after it
secured sweeteners from GE -- pledges to create jobs and to set
up joint-ventures with Alstom in energy -- as well as an option
to take a stake of up to 20 percent in Alstom.
Alstom had repeatedly flagged it planned to use the proceeds
from the GE power deal to strengthen its rail arm with
acquisitions, pay off debt and return cash to shareholders, but
it had not provided a breakdown until now.
Some analysts had expected Alstom to put aside around 2
billion euros for rail acquisitions and return 2 billion to
shareholders via a special dividend or share buyback.
If approved by shareholders after the GE deal is completed,
cash could be returned via share buybacks, the company said.
Alstom said this month it expected its rail equipment sales
to grow and generate cash this year after the business raked in
record orders in the first half.
(1 US dollar = 0.8048 euro)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Ingrid Melander)