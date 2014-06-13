Mitsubishi, France could take equal stakes in Alstom -unionist

BRIEF-CenturyLink says on April 27 unit sold $575 mln of its 6.75% notes due 2057
* On April 27, co's unit Qwest Corp sold $575 million aggregate principal amount of its unsecured 6.75% notes due 2057 - SEC filing
PARIS, June 13 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and the French government would take equal stakes in Alstom as part of a rival offer to that of General Electric, a trade union representative said following a meeting with economy minister Arnaud Montebourg.
"The minister described Mitsubishi's offer...Clearly, this is an alliance scheme that counters GE's proposal," said Gabriel Artero, CFE-CGC representative of France's steelworkers federation.
"The state and Mitsubishi would take joint and equal stakes in Alstom," he said, adding this would imply buying back at least a part of the 29 percent stake currently held by Alstom's top shareholder Bouygues.
CALGARY, Alberta, May 5 Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc reported a first-quarter profit on Friday that slightly beat analyst forecasts, but said it would wait before deciding whether to reinstate its dividend given the instability in the oil market.
TORONTO, May 5 Canada's main stock index rose over 1 percent on Friday, as a rebound in oil prices drove energy stocks higher and major lenders posted robust gains.