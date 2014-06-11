版本:
France's Hollande to raise Alstom's case with key ministers

PARIS, June 11 French President Francois Hollande has convened a meeting with his prime minister and economy minister on Thursday over the fate of French industrial group Alstom, an official in his office said.

The announcement comes after German conglomerate Siemens said it was teaming up with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries for a possible joint bid for parts of Alstom.

The presidency official said that Hollande wanted an update on Alstom's case but at this point did not have a preference for a possible bidder for Alstom's energy assets, which US group General Electric has also proposed buying. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus; writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by John Irish)
