GE to make rail signalling, grid offers to land Alstom-report

BRIEF-Parkland reports $500 mln senior note offering
* Parkland Fuel - entered into underwriting agreement to sell $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625 pct senior notes due May 9, 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 19 General Electric will propose selling its rail signalling business to Alstom's transport arm and have Alstom remain a shareholder of its power grid business in an improved offer for the energy arm of Alstom, French daily Le Figaro said on Thursday.
GE France declined to comment on Le Figaro report.
General Electric's chief executive Jeff Immelt is due on Thursday to unveil to the French government and unions an improved offer for the energy arm of Alstom, a source close to the U.S. conglomerate has said of its efforts to fend off a rival proposal.
"He (Immelt) will offer to sell to Alstom Transport GE's rail signalling business whose revenue is estimated at 600 million euros against 1.4 billion euros for Alstom's signalling business," Le Figaro said without citing its sources.
"In addition it would renounce buying the whole energy business of the French group and propose that it (Alstom) stays as shareholder of the grid business."
Immelt told French lawmakers last month his group would set up global headquarters for the grid, hydro, offshore wind and steam turbines businesses in France. Immelt also said GE was considering a tie-up in rail signalling that would give Alstom control of that business.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that GE was now considering selling the unit to Alstom. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Mark John)
* PG&E safely restores power to San Francisco, thanks customers for their patience; substation scheduled for modernization
BOSTON, April 21 Officials of two large California public retirement systems said Friday they are voting against nine of 15 Wells Fargo & Co directors up for election at the bank's annual meeting next week, citing the bank's phony-account scandal.