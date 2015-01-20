EU regulators to rule on GE, Alstom power deal by Feb. 23

BRIEF-Holloway Lodging Corporation Q1 AFFO per share $0.01
* Holloway Lodging Corporation reports significant growth in q1 2017 results and declares quarterly dividend
BRUSSELS Jan 20 European Union antitrust regulators have set a Feb. 23 deadline for a decision on whether to clear General Electric's planned purchase of most of French engineering group Alstom's power equipment business.
The European Commission said on Tuesday the companies requested approval for their deal on Jan. 19. The EU competition watchdog can either approve the takeover unconditionally or demand concessions if it has concerns it may lead to higher prices.
U.S. conglomerate GE received the green light from French authorities for the deal in June last year after agreeing to create jobs and to form an energy joint venture with Alstom.
Paris also secured an option to take a stake of up to 20 percent in the French company. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Mark Potter)
SAO PAULO, May 10 JBS SA, the world's largest meat processor, may postpone the New York listing of a global food processing unit originally expected for the second quarter because of lukewarm investor feedback after a scandal in Brazil, two people with knowledge of the situation said.
May 10 The Toronto Stock Exchange is still in the running for part of the listing of Saudi Arabian Oil Co, known as Saudi Aramco, which could be the world's largest initial public offering, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.