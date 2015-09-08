Alstom expects to close GE deal by year-end

PARIS, Sept 8 French power and transport group
Alstom said in a statement that it aimed to close the
sale of its energy business to General Electric as early
as possible in the fourth quarter of 2015.
Earlier on Tuesday, GE won European Union antitrust
clearance to buy Alstom's power business after agreeing to sell
some of its assets to Italian competitor Ansaldo Energia.
"While the energy businesses will secure a future in General
Electric and in the joint ventures to be formed, this
transaction will enable Alstom, focused on its transport
business, to pursue an ambitious growth strategy," the company
said.
Alstom said after the deal closes it will put a public share
buy-back offer to shareholders at a shareholder meeting.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq. Editing by Jane Merriman)