UPDATE 2-EU watchdog to examine GE's $14 bln Alstom deal more closely

* European Commission expresses competition concerns
* GE says still aiming to close deal by mid-2015
(Adds GE, Alstom comments)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Feb 23 General Electric's 12.4
billion euro ($14.1 billion) bid for Alstom's power
equipment business could lead to price rises, EU antitrust
regulators said on Monday as they opened a full-scale
investigation into the deal, increasing pressure on the U.S.
conglomerate to offer concessions.
GE has had its acquisition ambitions quashed by European
regulators before. In 2001 the European Commission blocked its
$42 billion purchase of rival Honeywell International Inc
despite U.S. regulatory approval, though GE says it has
cleared more than 50 transactions in the region since then.
The Alstom deal is part of GE's efforts to increase its
focus on industrial operations and away from finance.
However, the takeover would remove one of GE's three main
rivals in heavy-duty turbines used in gas-fired power plants,
the Commission said. The other global players are Germany's
Siemens and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, a joint
venture formed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and
Hitachi.
"We are concerned that the proposed acquisition might not
only lead to higher prices but also result in less choice for
customers and less innovation in the sector," European
Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said.
The Commission said it is worried that GE would discontinue
the production of certain models of Alstom heavy duty gas
turbines (HDGTs) and not bring to the market the French
company's advanced HDGT technology. It will decide by July 8
whether to clear or block the deal.
GE rejected the regulatory concerns.
"We disagree with the preliminary concerns raised by the EC
statement today and Phase II is the normal process for
engagement on these issues. Our goal remains to secure the
required regulatory approvals and close the transaction by
mid-2015," it said.
Alstom said it would cooperate with the Commission.
GE has 47 percent of the global installed base of gas
turbines, JP Morgan estimates, based on 25 years of orders. That
compares with 26 percent for Siemens, 8 percent for Mitsubishi
and 7 percent for Alstom.
Expanding GE's installed base of turbines is a key rationale
for the deal for the U.S. conglomerate, which makes significant
profit from servicing the installed power equipment.
Reuters reported on Feb. 18 that the European Union
competition watchdog would open a full-scale investigation into
the deal.
($1 = 0.8821 euros)
(Additional reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York and Cyril
Altmeyer in Paris; Editing by David Evans and David Goodman)