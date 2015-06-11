版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 11日 星期四 18:38 BJT

EU regulators to warn GE on Alstom power deal - sources

BRUSSELS, June 11 EU antitrust regulators are set to warn General Electric on Friday that its proposed bid for Alstom's power unit will harm competition unless GE can convince them otherwise, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

GE is now seeking to counter the European Commission's concerns with some concessions in a bid to stave off the statement of objections, the people said. However, it did not appear to have much success.

"A statement of objections could come on Friday," one of the people said.

Such a document sets out the EU regulator's views why a deal is seen as anti-competitive and is a prelude to a veto unless companies come up with strong arguments or significant concessions. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐