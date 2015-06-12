GE says gets EU warning on proposed Alstom power unit buy

BRUSSELS, June 12 General Electric said
on Friday that it has received a charge sheet from EU antitrust
regulators setting out their concerns about its proposed bid for
Alstom's power business.
"The statement of objections is a standard part of the Phase
II investigation process and does not prejudge the final outcome
of the procedure," General Electric said.
"We continue to work constructively with the (European)
Commission, including exploring potential remedies that would
address concerns and preserve the deal economics."
A statement of objections is a step away from the European
Commission rejecting the 12.4-billion-euro ($13.91 billion) deal
unless companies can allay the competition concerns with
convincing arguments or strong concessions.
The EU competition authority is scheduled to decide by Aug.
21 whether to clear the deal.
($1 = 0.8914 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Julia Fioretti)