UPDATE 1-GE says gets EU warning on proposed Alstom power unit buy

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, June 12 General Electric is working on concessions to head off EU concerns that its proposed bid for Alstom's power unit could reduce competition, the U.S. conglomerate said on Friday after receiving an EU charge sheet on its biggest ever deal.

GE's planned 12.4 billion euros ($14 billion) purchase of Alstom's power equipment business is a key element of its expansion into industrial products and away from finance.

The deal however has sparked regulatory worries that it would leave just two gas turbine companies in Europe, with GE competing only with Germany's Siemens. A third global rival would be Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems.

GE said it was confident of closing the deal in the second half of the year despite the EU charge sheet.

"The statement of objections is a standard part of the Phase II investigation process and does not prejudge the final outcome of the procedure," General Electric said.

"We continue to work constructively with the (European) Commission, including exploring potential remedies that would address concerns and preserve the deal economics."

GE faced a major setback in 2001 when the Commission blocked its planned $42 billion takeover of Honeywell International , prompting U.S. President George Bush to express concerns on the EU's handling of the case.

A statement of objections, or charge sheet, shows why the EU regulator views a deal as anti-competitive and is a step away from the Commission rejecting merger deals unless companies can allay the competition concerns with convincing arguments or strong concessions.

Reuters reported on Thursday that the charge sheet would be sent to GE.

GE Chief Executive Jeff Immelt has said the company is open to selling intellectual property rights to a product but not to concessions which would affect lucrative service revenues. However, the company may have to come up with a stronger offer now.

Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said: "General Electric now has the right to respond to it in writing, consult the Commission's case file and to request an oral hearing."

Earlier on Friday, Alstom pointed to the positive impact of the deal for Europe..

The EU competition authority is scheduled to decide by Aug. 21 whether to clear the deal.

