UPDATE 1-GE offers concessions in bid for EU clearance of Alstom deal

(Adds details on possible concessions)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, July 16 U.S. conglomerate General
Electric has offered concessions in an attempt to counter
EU regulatory concerns about its 12.4-billion-euro ($13.49
billion) bid for French peer Alstom's power unit, its biggest
ever acquisition.
The company submitted its proposal on Thursday but did not
provide details.
"GE confirms it has submitted remedies to the European
Commission in relation to the GE-Alstom transaction. These
remedies address the concerns of the Commission and at the same
time preserve the economic and strategic value of the deal," the
company said in a statement.
The concessions will have to address the European
Commission's worries that the deal could hurt competition as it
would result in the merged gas turbine company competing with
only German rival Siemens.
The EU competition authority is likely to extend its
scrutiny to mid-September from Aug. 21 as it seeks feedback from
rivals such as Siemens, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems,
Toshiba Corp, Italian company Ansaldo and
customers.
Selling off some of Alstom's intellectual property or
physical equipment lines would be considered limited concessions
to win EU approval, Sanford Bernstein analyst Steven Winoker
said in a research note last month.
GE has drawn the line against divesting anything that would
hurt business gained from servicing gas turbines, which generate
lucrative revenues.
GE got a taste of how tough EU regulators could be in 2001
when they rejected its planned $42 billion takeover of Honeywell
International despite the green light from U.S.
authorities.
However, this time a veto is seen as unlikely as it could
stir up a political storm in France and the United States.
($1 = 0.9195 euros)
(Additional reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing
by Bernard Orr)