EU to give go-ahead to GE, Alstom deal on Tuesday - sources

BRUSSELS, Sept 7 European Union antitrust
regulators will give their blessing on Tuesday to General
Electric's 12.4 billion euros ($13.9 billion) bid for
French peer Alstom's power business, its largest ever
deal, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager will
hold a press conference at 1400 GMT in Strasbourg to announce
her approval following the weekly European Commission meeting,
the sources said. The clearance, however, comes with conditions.
U.S. authorities, the other key regulatory approval still
pending, are also expected to give their go ahead around the
same time on Tuesday.
Reuters reported on Aug. 14 that the deal would be approved
by the European Commission with conditions.
The EU green light will come as a relief to GE, 14 years
after the Commission stymied its $42 billion offer for Honeywell
International despite clearance by U.S. authorities.
It will also allow it to implement a major cost-cutting
programme 16 months after announcing the deal.
($1 = 0.8953 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee. Editing by Jane Merriman)