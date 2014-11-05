French govt gives green light for GE-Alstom deal

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
PARIS Nov 5 The French government gave the green light on Wednesday for General Electric's planned 12.4 billion euro ($15.6 billion) purchase of most of Alstom's power business.
Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said in a statement that the government would activate the process that would see it take a stake of up to 20 percent in French engineering group Alstom from shareholder Bouygues once the GE-Alstom deal was fully completed. (1 US dollar = 0.7966 euro) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015